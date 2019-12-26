Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Great Falls - Ricky Lee Gardipee, 41, Born April 2, 1978 in Great Falls, Montana. Born to Wanda Komeotis and Richard McBreen. Ricky passed away December 17th, 2019, due to circumstances from a long battle with mental health and addiction. Ricky grew up and attended school in Great Falls. He worked for his father as an auto body mechanic.

Ricky's greatest accomplishments was the day his daughter was born. He loved spending time with his daughter and collecting rocks with her. He loved being with his family and spending time with his mom. He lived his life always on the go and being adventurous. Ricky's hobbies included beading, listening to music, drawing, cruising, and writing poems. Those who knew Ricky best will miss his bright smile and contagious laugh.

Ricky was preceded in death by his grandparents; Madeline and Jo Gardipee, Clara Komeotis, and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his father; Richard (Janelle) McBreen, mother; Wanda Komeotis, sisters; Reanna Lipp and Brittney Waeckerlin, brothers; Billy Komeotis, Patrick (Kendra) Komeotis, Skyler Kelly, Shade McBreen, Tristen McBreen, Kaden McBreen, Emilio Gardipee, and Johnny Komeotis.

A wake in Ricky's honor will be held at the Knights of Columbus, 906 Central Ave. W, on Sunday December 29, 2019 at 5:30 PM. His Funeral Service will be held at Croxford Funeral Home on December 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a reception to follow at the Knights of Cloumbus.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
