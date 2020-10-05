1/1
Rita Ann LaPlant
Rita Ann LaPlant

Great Falls - Rita Ann (Yazzie) LaPlant, 75, passed away on September 29, 2020, in Great Falls, Montana due to complications from COVID-19. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends to safely attend. Donations to assist with the care of her grandchildren, Daniel, Jesse, and Chantee, can be made payable to Rita LaPlant Memorial Fund, c/o Altana Federal Credit Union, (3212 Central Avenue, Billings, MT 59102). To read her full obituary or share condolences, please visit the Schnider Funeral Home website http://www.SchinderFuneralHome.com




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
