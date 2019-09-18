|
|
Robert Champion
Helena - A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 512 Logan Street in Helena. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Bob's ashes will be scattered near his favorite hunting grounds. Memorials in Bob's name may be sent to the Prickly Pear Land Trust, PO Box 892, 40 West Lawrence Street, Suite A, Helena, Mt 59601 or Intermountain Childrens Home, 500 South Lamborn, Helena, Mt 59601. Please www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Bob.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019