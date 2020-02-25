|
|
Robert Charles Weyrauch (Bob)
Robert Charles Weyrauch (Bob) rode his horse onto God's Ranch in-the-sky on February 22, 2020. Robert was the third born child of Harvey and Aurita (Daniel) Weyrauch on June 20, 1955.
He was raised and educated in Ray, ND, graduating from the Ray High School with the class of 1973.
He married his high school sweetheart Julie Hill in 1980 and together they had one child, Kristin Lee. Robert and Julie were later divorced.
He worked on the farm harvesting and taking care of the cows and horses. Through the years he held numerous oilfield related jobs, including managing a rod guide shop and welding in his later years before retiring. Every year he would come back home to help Paul with harvest, and he could push the old Gleaner to its limits like no one else could.
Robert lived for horses, dancing, and hunting. He was somewhat of a horse whisperer and broke countless horses in his years. He loved to go on trail rides with friends, give wagon and sleigh rides, rode in many parades, did the Maah Daah Hey Trail in Theodore Roosevelt Park, and rode in the reenactment of the Pony Express Ride from Williston to Ray. He loved dancing to a good country band or song and often with every lady in the room. A few times he would even ride his horse to town, dance all night and then ride home again. Hunting and fishing were always a big part of his life and something he liked to do with his friends and family.
He would try just about anything once - or twice! He could water ski sitting on a lawn chair, built and learned to fly a gyrocopter and wrecked it. He could play the harmonica while "Whiskey" the dog sang along, and could crack a bull-whip like nobody's business. When the Juneberries ripened, he would round up a crew, pick berries and then convince his mom or sister Joanne, to make him his favorite Juneberry pie. Robert was what they called "A Real Character!". Kids were drawn to Uncle Bob because he had an extraordinary "way-with-kids" but they were always told (and usually listened) that there would be no whining at Uncle Bob's. He could always keep the kids laughing and having a great time! His 3 year old grandson, Carter Wyatt was the light of his life the past few years.
Robert will be forever missed by his daughter, Kristin (Joe) Gunderson and their son, Carter ; parents, Harvey and Aurita Weyrauch; siblings, Marie (Dave) Challes, Faye Moe (Cal Raaum), Joanne Ulven, Paul (Peggy) Weyrauch; nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.
Welcoming him in heaven are his grandparents, Agnes and Charles Daniel, George and Cecelia Weyrauch and Wyatt Booke (the son he adopted as his own).
A funeral service for Robert will be held in St. Michael's Catholic Church in Ray ND, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Father Corey Nelson will officiate. Family and friends are invited to attend a rosary service for Robert, Friday evening beginning at 7:30 PM on February 28, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Ray ND. Interment will take place following Robert's funeral service in the Highland Cemetery in Ray ND.
Family & Friends are invited to a social gathering after the funeral at Club Ray.
Friends may call an hour prior to the rosary service on Friday and an hour prior to service time on Saturday at the church.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020