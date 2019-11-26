|
|
Robert Clayton Putnam
Augusta - November 24 at 4:30 a.m. in the year of our Lord 2019, Robert Clayton Putnam was received into the embrace of his Savior. He died of natural causes in his home surrounded by loved ones.
Visitation with the family receiving friends will take place on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Augusta Youth Center. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Augusta Youth Center, with burial to follow at the Augusta Cemetery. O'Connor Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Robert was born February 23, 1959, in Aliquippa, PA, to Robert J. and Lucy G. Putnam. He was the youngest of four children. Robert was a veteran in the United States Marine Corps. He was a pipeliner by trade, but his highest calling was as a minister for the Lord Jesus Christ. He actively served the Lord as pastor of the Augusta Baptist Church, and had a great passion to see people come to the Lord. Robert was a loving man that opened his home and bible to many strays over the years. He loved hunting, fishing, reading, and Fox News.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert James Putnam and Lucy Gaye (Boone) Putnam; brother, Charles Rae Putnam; and his youngest son, Caleb Luke Putnam.
Robert is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jenny Lou (Rose) Putnam; two sisters, Margret Vallecorsa and Francis Campbell; 7 children and their spouses Rachel and Kurt Hoff, Joshua and Deanna Putnam, David and Liz Smock, Leah and Larry Workman, Sarah and Tyler Peterson, Rebekah Putnam, and Lydia and Levi Runstrom; daughter-in-law, Katelyne (Jedlicka) Putnam; and his 21 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you give to your home church on Sunday.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019