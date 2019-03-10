|
|
Robert Craig Davidson, MD
Bellevue, WA - Robert C. Davidson, 91, of Bellevue, Washington, died on February 24, 2019, of natural causes.
"Bob" was born in Great Falls, Montana, on April 2, 1927, to Harry and Irene Davidson. He graduated from Great Falls High School and the University of Washington School of Medicine. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Hennepin County Hospital in Minneapolis. He practiced at the Great Falls Clinic from 1957 to 1965, then spent 35 years on the staff of University of Washington School of Medicine, Department of Nephrology.
Dr. Davidson was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kay, and his son Stuart. He is survived by sons Tom Davidson, of Bellevue, and Bob Davidson (Michell), of Boise, Idaho, grandchildren Nick Davidson (Amber), and Lisa Johnson (Daniel) and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 1717 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA on Saturday, March 16 at 1 pm. Condolences to the family may be made at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019