Dahl Funeral Chapels
10 Yellowstone Avenue
Billings, MT 59101
(406) 248-8807
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Billings Clinic Floberg House
1002 N. 30th Street,
Billings, MT
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Kenilworth Cemetery
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Kenilworth Cemetery
Robert Denning Obituary
Robert Denning

Billings - A celebration of life will be held at the Billings Clinic Floberg House, 1002 N. 30th Street, Billings, MT, on Thursday, September 12, from 6pm - 8pm. Please join friends and family to help celebrate Bob's life. Grab a bite to eat, pull up a chair and share memories of our friend and colleague.

The chapel at Billings Clinic will be available through Friday, September 13 for those wanting to take a moment to reflect on the life of Bob Denning.

Funeral services will be held in Big Sandy, September 21, 2019. Graveside gathering will be at Kenilworth Cemetery 10 am, service at 11 am at the Big Sandy Historical Society Museum with lunch and a celebration of Bob's life to follow. Everyone who knew and loved Bob is welcome.

For the full obituary please go to www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
