Robert H. Veitch III
Great Falls - Robert "Bob" H. Veitch III, 61, of Great Falls, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from complications of Huntington's disease.
Per family, no services are being planned. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schnider Funeral Home.
Bob was born on November 23, 1958, to Robert and Donna Veitch in Missoula, MT. The family lived in several locations throughout Montana and Washington. They finally settled in Laurel, MT where Bob attended and graduated high school in 1977. He held various jobs including manager of the Cine 4 Theater and Town House Inn. He was also a driver for High Country Jerky until health issues forced his retirement.
He married LaRae Seidler on June 23, 1979, in Conrad, MT. They moved to Helena where Bob graduated from Helena Vo-Tech. After moving several times they finally settled in Great Falls where their two sons, Casey and Tanner, were born.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, golfing, water and snow skiing, camping, and spending time at the family farm east of Brady. The family cabin on McGregor Lake always held a special place in his heart. Countless memories were made there with family and his best friends, Gerry, Denny, Mitch, and Kip.
He was a member of the National Ski Patrol at Big Sky, MT, a Blue Coat member, and a member of the state fair board. He enjoyed coaching little league and juniors baseball. He was also a strong supporter of the Great Falls High Bison football team.
Bob is survived by his wife, LaRae; sons, Casey (Alyssa) of Utah and Tanner of Kalispell; grandchildren, Cooper and Lila of Utah; father, Robert Jr.; brothers-in-law, Dennis and Arlyn (Sandy) Seidler; sisters-in-law, Rita (Dale) Johnson and Karla (Del) Styren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna; and in-laws, Gerald and Charlotte Seidler.
Memorials in Bob's name may be made to the Great Falls Ski Patrol or Shodair Hospital Helena. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.