Robert J. "Bob" Emmons
Great Falls - A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Bob Emmons died peacefully on October 17, 2019, at age 91. He was born on August 25, 1928, his life indelibly shaped by his scrappy childhood in Anaconda, where he was raised by Catholic nuns during the Great Depression. In 1946, he left home to attend school at St. Mary's College, near the Bay Area.
Following graduation, Bob was drafted and served in the Korean War. He used the G.I. Bill to attend law school at the University of Montana, where he fell in love with the only Grizzly cheerleader who didn't need a megaphone, DiAnne Stephens. He followed her to San Francisco and convinced her to marry him and return to Montana.
First in Helena and later in Great Falls, Bob practiced law for the next 55 years, a profession he relished. He loved underdogs, fiercely defended his clients, and remained eternally optimistic about victory in court. At home, he was a devoted husband and father who loved taking family trips and playing golf. We will never forget his beautiful blue eyes, his resonant voice, and his deadpan humor. He was a consummate storyteller who never lost his deep curiosity about the world and other people.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, DiAnne; his five children, Jonathan, Parker, Quincy, Jasen, and Nathan, and their spouses; twelve grandchildren and their spouses; and one great-grandchild.
