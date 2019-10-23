Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Emmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. "Bob" Emmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. "Bob" Emmons Obituary
Robert J. "Bob" Emmons

Great Falls - A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Bob Emmons died peacefully on October 17, 2019, at age 91. He was born on August 25, 1928, his life indelibly shaped by his scrappy childhood in Anaconda, where he was raised by Catholic nuns during the Great Depression. In 1946, he left home to attend school at St. Mary's College, near the Bay Area.

Following graduation, Bob was drafted and served in the Korean War. He used the G.I. Bill to attend law school at the University of Montana, where he fell in love with the only Grizzly cheerleader who didn't need a megaphone, DiAnne Stephens. He followed her to San Francisco and convinced her to marry him and return to Montana.

First in Helena and later in Great Falls, Bob practiced law for the next 55 years, a profession he relished. He loved underdogs, fiercely defended his clients, and remained eternally optimistic about victory in court. At home, he was a devoted husband and father who loved taking family trips and playing golf. We will never forget his beautiful blue eyes, his resonant voice, and his deadpan humor. He was a consummate storyteller who never lost his deep curiosity about the world and other people.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, DiAnne; his five children, Jonathan, Parker, Quincy, Jasen, and Nathan, and their spouses; twelve grandchildren and their spouses; and one great-grandchild.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now