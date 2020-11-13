1/1
Robert J. Lesh
Robert J. Lesh

Great Falls - Robert "Bob" Joseph Lesh, 89, of Great Falls, passed away on November 5, 2020 from COVID complications surrounded by family.

Robert was born in Great Falls and moved to Stockett when he was a small child. He went to elementary school in Stockett and graduated high school from Centerville. He was an outstanding athlete in both football and basketball. After graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps. He was proud to be a Marine and was the best storyteller. He was even on the Marine Corps traveling basketball team. On his third deployment to Korea serving as a supply sergeant, the armistice was signed, and they were able to turn around and come back home, before being honorably discharged. Bob was always a hard worker. He worked for Electric City printing for 20 years as a pressman and for The City of Great Falls Park and Rec department where he retired after 19 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish for over 60 years.

Bob had a love for athletics. He was his children's and grandchildren's biggest fan, attending every sporting event and even some practices. He even won an award for being the number one bench coach, because he was always the loudest in the room. I am sure you heard him. He always cheered for the New York Yankees. He loved the outdoors and spending time with family on Holter Lake boating and fishing. He was the best handyman, he fixed everything, so it ran smoothly. He was a perfectionist at everything he did. He had a special way of cutting lawns, so they always looked perfect. He was a big guy with an even bigger heart. Family was everything!

He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Lorraine (Takala) Lesh, who he was happily married to for 69 years. His daughters, Joni (Rob) Saksa and Melisa (Dan) Mathes; daughter-in-law, Carol Lesh; sister, Rita (Joe) Murphy; grandchildren, Maryah, Jessi, Danny, Zach, and Niccole; and 8 great-grandchildren that he adored. He was preceded in death by Randy Lesh, John Lesh, Towfeld Lesh, and Mary (Goga) Lesh. He is loved by everyone that knew him.

A memorial is scheduled for immediate family on November 19, 2020, at O'Connor Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Brennan of Benefis and burial with military honors at Mount Olivet. A celebration of life will be scheduled for summer of 2021. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.

"Semper fi" We love you to the moon and back






Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
