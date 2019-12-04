|
|
Robert Kirkpatrick
Great Falls - Robert received the embrace of his savior on November 27, 2019, at the age of 96. He will be missed much by his wife Nancy and his friends.
Robert was born February 24, 1923, in Covington, Kentucky, and attended Holmes High School in Covington. Robert served as a MSGT in the USAF during WWII in the air weather service as a meteorologist for 22 years, from January 1943 to June 1965. He served in the Middle East, Caribbean, and European Theaters of operation. Robert then served in the military service with the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic controller from 1964 to 1978 at Malmstrom Air Force Base. He was truly a great American, serving our country for 37 Years.
Robert married Nancy Eileen Smith in Upwell Wisbech, England, on December 20, 1958. He and the love of his life spent their lives together enjoying things they loved to do, which included trips back to England to visit family.
Robert belonged to Veteran's Post 1087 in Great Falls and is a life member. He was also a member of the Living Grace Church. In his retirement, he loved to garden and to take care of the roses, flowers, and yard with Nancy. He also did beautiful needlepoint projects and is most remembered for his wood carvings of Santa Claus figures.
His family preceded him in death. They were his father, Chester W. Kirkpatrick, mother, Venora Kirkpatrick, and brother, Roy R. Kirkpatrick all of Kentucky, and his brother-in-law, Ray Smith of England.
Survivors are his wife, Nancy of Great Falls; of England, sister-in-law, Shirley Smith; nephew, Garrold (Debra) Smith; and children, Hannah, Heather, and Olivia.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Living Grace Church (3525 1st Ave. N) at 11:00 a.m. Friends may make memorials to the Living Grace Church or a .
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019