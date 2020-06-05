Robert L. "Bobby" Van Camp
Great Falls - Robert L. "Bobby" Van Camp continued onto his next journey, joining his mother and sister in Jesus's embrace on May 30, 2020.
Bobby was born August 21, 1955, to Robert and Jo Van Camp in Sacramento, California. They traveled all over the United States and settled in Great Falls, MT in 1968.
He then met the love of his life, Pam, while working at Pizza Hut in Great Falls. They were together for 42 years, and she never failed to make him the perfect midnight snack, especially anything with chocolate. They brought two little darlings into this world, Judah and Ashley. His next little darlings are his grandchildren, Corey, Carsen, Abbey, and Ty and his great-granddaughter, Westlyn, who called him "Pahpaw," joined the clan! He became their protector, and he taught them everything they would need to know about safety, even if he ended up with a stitch or two or maybe even light his pants on fire. He could always find the best fruits and steaks anywhere.
You would never see Bobby without his coffee cup or his tea (unsweetened). He enjoyed crosswords, his knife collection, and his handkerchiefs to take fishing and camping. As he awaited his time to fly with the angels, he would lead a prayer for his family, always believing in the grace of God.
As he would say to all the grands, "Let's go Rodeo."
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at O'Connor Funeral Home.
Our family will require you to wear a face mask at the funeral, if you do not have one, one will be provided for you. We would like to thank you for your cooperation with this matter as we want everyone to be safe. Please remember social distancing during this difficult time.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.