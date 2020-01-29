|
Robert Lee McLeod Sr.
Great Falls - Robert Lee McLeod Sr., 83, of Great Falls, MT, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. A Public Visitation with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, February 1, from 6-8p.m. in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. Cremation will take place after the visitation, followed by a Graveside Service to be held on Monday, February 3 at 1:00p.m. at the Hill County Cemetery in Havre, MT.
Robert "the Short Scotchman" was born on July 9, 1936 in Great Falls, MT to parents William L. McLeod and Roberta M. Clute. He was raised in Havre, MT where he attended schools, graduating from Havre High School in 1954. Right out of high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served for three years.
While stationed in California, Robert met Jacqueline J. Russell at Teddy's House in Sacramento. They later married on March 24, 1956 in Reno, NV. Together their lives were blessed with two sons and one daughter with 64 wonderful years of marriage.
Throughout his working career, Robert was employed with the United States Navy in California, Danken's Jewelry in Beamont, TX, and Meadow Gold Dairy in Havre and Great Falls. In his free time, Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He also spent many years as a wrestling coach with notable accomplishments as the AAU Wrestling Club Founder and Coach in Havre from 1971-1977. And as well as the AAU Wrestling Coach in Great Falls from 1977-1984.
Robert was a loving husband, devoted father, loving Papa, and dear friend to all who knew him. One of his favorite quotes, "all good things come in small packages", will always bring a smile to the faces of those closest to him.
Robert was preceded in passing by his parents and by baby boy McLeod.
He is survived in passing by his loving wife Jackie; sons, William R. McLeod and Robert L. McLeod Jr.; daughter, Debra Sue Smith; sisters, Deanna Berg and Carla Marden; 9 grandchildren, Bobi Jo Grensten, Erin Hould, Bethany Dittus, Samantha Jo McLeod, Billy McLeod, Barnaby Smith, Becky Horning, Bethany Davies, and Bart Smith; 19 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020