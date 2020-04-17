|
|
Robert Lee Thomas
Great Falls - Robert Lee Thomas, 62, passed away on April 15, 2020, in Great Falls, Montana. Bob was born in Anaconda, Montana on November 2, 1957, to Donna Dunnigan Thomas and Philip Thomas. Philip passed when Bob was a young boy. Donna remarried to Roy Max Aafedt, who adopted Bob and his older brother, Ken.
Bob graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 1976. During this time,he played the string bass in the Great Falls Symphony, was a linebacker on a Class AA State Champion Football team, and was a delegate at Boys State. Bob went on to earn his Bachelor's degree in Physical Education from the University of Montana, as well as a Master's degree in Adaptive Physical Education for the Handicapped. On September 12, 1981, he married Susan Kohoutek. They had two children together, Ross and Taylor. They later divorced.
After obtaining his Master's, Bob's teaching and coaching allowed them to spend two years living in Southern California. They returned to Great Falls in 1991, and Bob held positions as a P.E. and Health teacher at multiple elementary schools, Paris Gibson Middle School, and C.M. Russell High School. Throughout his career he coached girls and boys basketball, football, and track and field. During the summer months, he enjoyed spending time with his kids, and was involved with Montana Farmer's Union Camp as the Activities Director. He also spent time coaching and enjoyed .
Things that brought Bob joy in life included family vacations to Swan Lake, long weekends at White Sulphur Hot Springs, skiing, camping, gardening, any activity that took him outside, swimming with his grandkids, and his blind dog, Georgie.
Bob wore many hats in his lifetime including son, brother, husband, dad, grandpa, coach, teacher, athlete, musician, friend, moving man, truck driver, and even milkman. He had a heart to help, loved all animals, and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Aafedt. Bob is survived by his mother, Donna Aafedt of Great Falls; brother, Ken (Holiday) Thomas of Portland, Oregon; son, Ross (Erin) Thomas; daughter, Taylor (Ethan) Hill; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Hailey Thomas of Great Falls, and Abby, Emma, and Charlie Hill of Waveland, Indiana; and his good friend, Denise Shortridge.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local animal shelter or . A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020