Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Robert "Bob" Lindsay


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert "Bob" Lindsay Obituary
Robert "Bob" Lindsay

Great Falls - Robert "Bob" Lindsay, 81, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schnider Funeral Home.

Bob was born on December 23, 1937 in Great Falls, to Robert and Dorothy (Garrison) Lindsay. He attended Great Falls High School and worked most of his life in the Janitorial Field. He met the love of his life, Audrey. They were married on July 23, 1960. Bob and Audrey did everything together.

He loved going to the City Bar for lunch to eat a half roast beef sandwich and soup. He had a great passion for gardening and caring for his yard. Bob would help anyone who needed it, for he had a heart of gold.

Bob was preceded in death by the love of his life, Audrey; parents Robert Sr. and Dorothy; and sister Carol Lindsay-Tranastich.

He is survived by his son, Danny Pedersen of Great Falls; sister, Barbara Pepos of Great Falls; brother, Richard (Dianna) Lindsay of Stanwood, WA; grandson, Doug Pedersen; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 8, 2019
