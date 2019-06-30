|
Robert "Bob" Miller
Great Falls - Robert "Bob" Miller, 80, of Great Falls passed away on June 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held on July 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
He was a Navy Veteran and worked construction and for an outfitter during hunting season. Later he started his own outfitting business, Miller outfitters. He had a love for horses and the outdoors.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carole; daughter, Terri of Great Falls; son, Kelly (Paula) Fitts of Brookings, SD; sister, Carol (Neil) Holter of Park Rapids, MN; three grandchildren, Trent (Bre) Cross of Missoula, Morgan (J.J.) Johnson of Watertown, SD, Lauren Fitts of Brooking, SD; great-granddaughter, Reagen Johnson; severel nieces; nephews; cousins; the rest of his wonderful family and his friends.
He was a great guy and he will be missed by many.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 30, 2019