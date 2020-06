Robert MilnerGreat Falls - Robert Milner, 93, of Great Falls, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 3, 2020. He was a veteran of WWII and the Korean War.Robert was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings; sons, Kevin and Rodney; and wives, Esther, Minta, and Marilyn. He is survived by daughters, Linda and Judy; sons, Dale, Richard, and Bob Wilson; grandchildren, Josh, David, Rachel, Daniel, Hannah, Allison and Sam.Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com