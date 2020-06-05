Robert Milner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Milner

Great Falls - Robert Milner, 93, of Great Falls, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 3, 2020. He was a veteran of WWII and the Korean War.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings; sons, Kevin and Rodney; and wives, Esther, Minta, and Marilyn. He is survived by daughters, Linda and Judy; sons, Dale, Richard, and Bob Wilson; grandchildren, Josh, David, Rachel, Daniel, Hannah, Allison and Sam.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved