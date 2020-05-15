|
Robert Oliver Lennon
Great Falls - Robert Oliver Lennon, 89, of Great Falls, passed away on May 15, 2020, at home with his family, after fighting a long illness. Viewing will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at O'Connor Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at O'Connor Memorial Chapel.
Robert was born on February 11, 1931, in Great Falls, to John and Alice (Ostensoe) Lennon. He was a Photographers Mate 1st Class in the Navy for five years. He loved photography, fly fishing, and hunting. He was an avid reader, with a fond interest in mystery novels. He was the first President of the Montana Tavern Association.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Stephanie and her husband, Doug Catron; sister, Patty Jones; grandchildren, Josh Catron, Michael Catron, Allison Olumesi, Annalisa Catron, and Kevin Catron; great-grandchildren, Townes, Sullivan, Elizabeth, Deji, Ficayo, Carson, Sebastian, Jaeki, and Taemin; sister-in-law, Betty Walters and her children, Nancy Walters, Bill Walters, and Karen Gonser; and his special feline friend, Millie.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann; brothers, Joe Lennon, James Lennon, Michael Leroy Lennon; sister, Jean Jovick; and two grandchildren, Angela and Zachary Catron.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Martin and his nurse, Sue, along with Amanda the hospice nurse for their care and concern. Bob appreciated the excellent efforts of Deb Trenberth to keep his house in order.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Great Falls Animal Shelter.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 15 to May 17, 2020