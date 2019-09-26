|
Robert Passuccio
Great Falls - Robert Passuccio, 74, passed away on Thursday September 19, 2019 at Saint Patrick Hospital, Missoula of complications from Parkinson Disease. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Bob was born in California to John and Ruby Passuccio. His family lived in New Jersey until coming to Great Falls in 1958. Bob graduated from Great Falls High. He earned his B.S. degree in Sociology from the College of Great Falls and his Masters in Social Work from University of Nebraska. He worked for the Montana Department of Corrections in Probation and Parole until he retired in 2009.
Bob married Linda Allen in Great Falls and together they enjoyed 42 wonderful years. He loved more than anything spending time with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed the outdoors and playing golf, and following the kids with their activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers and survived by his wife and children John(Jen)Passuccio, Julie Passuccio, Candace (Mark) Tucker, grandchildren Gianna, Sofia, and Leo Passuccio, Luke, Eric, and Ava Tucker.
Bob is and will forever be dearly loved and missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials or donations suggested to Saint Joseph Catholic School 503 Edith St. Missoula, MT 59801.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019