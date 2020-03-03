|
Robert Paul Venetz
Robert Paul Venetz was born March 22, 1955 to Warren and Helen Venetz. He passed away after a battle with emphysema on Feb 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Cindy, children Abigail and Matthew, siblings Ed (Karen), Ted (Bev), and Mariva Ray, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Helen, his brother Don, and his best buddy Obie. Celebration of life will be held at the Black Eagle Community Center March 28th, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020