Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Perry Meadors


1935 - 2020
Robert Perry Meadors

Great Falls - Robert "Bob" P. Meadors, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, of natural causes. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schnider Funeral Home and a private service will be held at a later date to commemorate Bob's life.

Bob was born in Port LaVaca, Texas, the second child to Willie (King) and Alan Meadors on June 21, 1935. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1952, and was honorably discharged in 1975. His military career started at Wheelus AFB in Tripoli, Libya. He was then stationed at Randolph AFB, Texas, followed by Portland, Oregon, and then onto Taipei, Taiwan. He moved his family once again to Holloman AFB, New Mexico, followed by Cam Rahn AFB, Vietnam. In 1967, he was stationed at Malmstrom AFB with a couple of TDYs thrown in. One was at Osan AFB, Korea and a second one at Incirlik AFB, Turkey. He retired from the military and went to work in construction. He then obtained his private pilot's license, purchased a Cessna 152, and later a Beechcraft Bonanza. He started a flying school and an excavation business before he finally retired.

He married Sandra Martin in 1959. They later divorced in 1967. Bob married his second wife Sherry Hoheisel in 1973. Bob was an active member of the Civil Air Patrol. He was also very active in the flying community as a flight instructor and an aircraft mechanic. He also did hangar flying. The last time he flew was when he sold his Bonanza to a good friend.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry of Great Falls; son, Shawn (Sherri) of Vancouver, WA; grandson, Robert of Vancouver, BC; and brother, Lawson (Pinkie) of Pearland, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James.

The family would like to thank the Hospice staff, especially, Saundra and Amanda for the care and support they provided during his final months.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Peace Hospice of Great Falls. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 14 to May 17, 2020
