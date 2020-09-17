1/1
Robert R. Altman
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert R. Altman

Great Falls - Robert "Bob" R. Altman, 87, of Great Falls, passed away, Friday, September 11, 2020.

Bob was born on July 27, 1933, in Dickinson, ND to Alvin and Elizabeth Altman. His family moved to Havre, MT in the 1940s, where he graduated from Havre Central High School. After high school, Bob joined the Air Force and was eventually transferred to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls. In February of 1960, he was named Airman of the Month. After leaving the Air Force, he and his wife Carolyn (Kampf) ran several businesses including, Altman's Superette, the Sahara Motel, and the Country Club Motel and Rendezvous Room. After Bob and Carolyn divorced, Bob stayed in the grocery business managing IGA stores in Bozeman and Browning, and the Kwik Pik off Fox Farm Road. Later he traveled throughout the mid-west selling eyewear for Marchon and L'Amy America.

He was a great friend to many people. He always had a story to tell and a smile on his face. He was a loving father to his children, Jerry (Pam) Altman of Great Falls, Char (Tim) Fowler of Rio Vista, CA, Jannette Assali of Modesto, CA, and Steven (Michele) Matthews of Stockton, CA. He will be missed by his granddaughters, Shawnie Saba and Elizabeth Matthews; and great-granddaughter Amara. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Helen Altman; siblings, Jackie Hanson, Bettie Jean Lewis, Richard Altman, Gary Altman, and Frank Altman; and grandson, Vinny Warda.

Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020, followed with a Rosary at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Black Eagle. Requiem Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, with a reception following at Black Eagle Community Center. The burial with military honors will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Highland Cemetery in Havre.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
05:30 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Burial
11:00 AM
Highland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved