Robert R. Altman
Great Falls - Robert "Bob" R. Altman, 87, of Great Falls, passed away, Friday, September 11, 2020.
Bob was born on July 27, 1933, in Dickinson, ND to Alvin and Elizabeth Altman. His family moved to Havre, MT in the 1940s, where he graduated from Havre Central High School. After high school, Bob joined the Air Force and was eventually transferred to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls. In February of 1960, he was named Airman of the Month. After leaving the Air Force, he and his wife Carolyn (Kampf) ran several businesses including, Altman's Superette, the Sahara Motel, and the Country Club Motel and Rendezvous Room. After Bob and Carolyn divorced, Bob stayed in the grocery business managing IGA stores in Bozeman and Browning, and the Kwik Pik off Fox Farm Road. Later he traveled throughout the mid-west selling eyewear for Marchon and L'Amy America.
He was a great friend to many people. He always had a story to tell and a smile on his face. He was a loving father to his children, Jerry (Pam) Altman of Great Falls, Char (Tim) Fowler of Rio Vista, CA, Jannette Assali of Modesto, CA, and Steven (Michele) Matthews of Stockton, CA. He will be missed by his granddaughters, Shawnie Saba and Elizabeth Matthews; and great-granddaughter Amara. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Helen Altman; siblings, Jackie Hanson, Bettie Jean Lewis, Richard Altman, Gary Altman, and Frank Altman; and grandson, Vinny Warda.
Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020, followed with a Rosary at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Black Eagle. Requiem Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, with a reception following at Black Eagle Community Center. The burial with military honors will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Highland Cemetery in Havre.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.