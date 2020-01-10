|
|
Robert R. Jacobsen
Sun River - Robert "Bob" Ray Jacobsen was born on October 14, 1952 to Ray and Clarice Jacobsen. He grew up in Sun River, Montana where he spent time reading, riding horses, steer wrestling, and getting caught with his hand in the cookie jar. He went to Simms High School where he was on the wrestling team, performed in many plays, and participated in local rodeos. After he graduated from high school, he studied at the University of Montana and then on to Montana State University. During his time in college, he was a successful member of the rodeo team, where he made many lasting friendships. He graduated with a degree in agriculture. Bob also served in the army during the Vietnam War. ?After completing his service, he returned home to Montana where he enjoyed riding horses, spending time with his family and friends, and competing in rodeos all over the state?. He proudly won the fastest time in bulldogging at the Augusta Rodeo in 1980. Bob met Jeanne Stephens and the two were married on August 27, 1988. Together, they raised three beautiful daughters. He never missed a soccer game or choir concert. He especially loved spending time with his granddaughter Addy, teaching her to ride, rope, and drive the farm truck well before she should have been allowed. She was the light of his life. Bob took a job as a fertilizer consultant with Wilbur-Ellis. If you worked with Bob, you knew you could call on him with any concern and he could come up with a solution. He could bring a nutrient deficient field back to life in a drought. By the way his boss, coworkers, and the farmers he worked alongside talked so highly about him, it was clear that he was the best at his work. He was brilliant, and not just because he got every question right during Jeopardy. If you knew him, you knew he told the best stories about growing up in Montana and his cowboying family. Although, at the time, we rolled our eyes at the long windedness of them, we are cherishing those stories now as one of the ways he will be remembered most. That, and his willingness to always help a neighbor, his love of sarcasm and dad jokes, and his endless generosity towards others. Bob died with his boots on, in the last best place, his home looking out towards the butte. He is survived by his wife Jeanne, his mother Clarice, brother Jim, daughters Jennifer, Christine (Tyler), and Katie (Dillon), and granddaughter Addison. Father, husband, son, brother, grandpa and friend--he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As he would say at the end of every phone conversation or family gathering, "Happy trails to you, until we meet again.'
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020