Robert Schwoch
GREAT FALLS - Robert "Bob" Schwoch, 84, of Great Falls, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 18, 2019.
He was born on June 27, 1934, in Holcombe, Wisconsin. During the Korean War, he joined the 82nd Airborne Division and served in Japan. He worked for Anaconda Co. in Great Falls; ARCO in Tonopah, Nevada; and was the self-employed owner of Bob's Rooter Service in Great Falls.
In his earlier days, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Over the years he shared his love of the Bible and Bible study by creating several church libraries.
Bob will be remembered for his kindness, gentleness, likability, caring and soft-spoken nature, concern for others, fun sense of humor, and integrity.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma (Malberg) Schwoch; son Jay (Jonalynn) Schwoch; granddaughters Amber (Daniel), Megan (Daniel), and Brittany; great-grandchildren Jaylea, Ezekiel, and Lincoln; brother Richard Schwoch and family; Roger Gelvick and Lynne Parcel, to whom he was an uncle and father figure; and also numerous very special family members, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Hazel Schwoch, and brother William Schwoch.
The celebration of life service will be held at Ulm Bible Church on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019