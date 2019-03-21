Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ulm Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schwoch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Schwoch


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Schwoch Obituary
Robert Schwoch

GREAT FALLS - Robert "Bob" Schwoch, 84, of Great Falls, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 18, 2019.

He was born on June 27, 1934, in Holcombe, Wisconsin. During the Korean War, he joined the 82nd Airborne Division and served in Japan. He worked for Anaconda Co. in Great Falls; ARCO in Tonopah, Nevada; and was the self-employed owner of Bob's Rooter Service in Great Falls.

In his earlier days, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Over the years he shared his love of the Bible and Bible study by creating several church libraries.

Bob will be remembered for his kindness, gentleness, likability, caring and soft-spoken nature, concern for others, fun sense of humor, and integrity.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma (Malberg) Schwoch; son Jay (Jonalynn) Schwoch; granddaughters Amber (Daniel), Megan (Daniel), and Brittany; great-grandchildren Jaylea, Ezekiel, and Lincoln; brother Richard Schwoch and family; Roger Gelvick and Lynne Parcel, to whom he was an uncle and father figure; and also numerous very special family members, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Hazel Schwoch, and brother William Schwoch.

The celebration of life service will be held at Ulm Bible Church on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 a.m.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now