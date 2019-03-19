Services
Edwards Funeral Home
500 Indiana Ave
Chinook, MT 59523
(406) 357-2529
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
American Lutheran Church
Chinook, MT
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Chinook Cemetery
Bozeman - Robert Garland ("Bob") Tilleman passed away peacefully in Bozeman Montana on March 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday March 23, 2019 at the American Lutheran Church in Chinook Montana. A graveside service will follow at the Chinook Cemetery with a luncheon at the church. Later in the afternoon, the celebration of Bob's life will continue at the Chinook Senior Center. Arrangements have been entrusted with Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019
