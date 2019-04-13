|
|
Robert Walter Jensen
- - Robert Walter Jensen, age 82, began his journey to play heaven's golf courses on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Bob was born May 21, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, the second child of Peter Walter and Alma Spencer Jensen.
His family resided in St. Louis, Missouri where he attended Concordia Lutheran Church School for eight years. He attended high school at Maplewood and Southwest High in St. Louis. He took classes at Washington University and attended the University of Missouri for one and a half years.
During high school, Bob worked at the Southwest Grill in St Louis. He opened the restaurant in the morning before going to school and closed it after school. After high school, he and a waitress bought the restaurant. Bob worked the restaurant for about two years to save money to go to college. This is where he acquired his skills as an excellent breakfast cook. He delighted in preparing breakfast for his family especially during large family gatherings. His grandchildren loved his silver dollar pancakes!
He worked at a lumber yard for some time and then answered an ad for employment with the United States State Department. He was hired and stationed at the Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark. While in Copenhagen, he met and married Margaret "MarSue" Woodahl on January 19, 1963. MarSue was there to visit her sister Pat who was the Air Attache's secretary for the Embassy. It was in Copenhagen where Bob and MarSue had their daughter Susan. Living in Copenhagen was special to Bob because of his Danish heritage.
Bob's next station was Maracaibo, Venezuela. Bob and MarSue spent two years in Maracaibo. From Venezuela, they were sent to Bogota, Colombia. Bob was commissioned as an officer before leaving for Colombia. Their son Todd was born in Bogota. His final assignment was in Manila, the Philippines for two years. After that, Bob and the family came back to the United States and he retired from the Foreign Service.
After living in big cities all around the world, they decided to move to Choteau, Montana. MarSue was born and raised in Great Falls, her oldest brother lived in Choteau and they loved this beautiful little town.
Bob opened a casualty insurance agency that he had for a few years and later sold to Stan Rasmussen. During the 1970's, Bob and MarSue, along with their friends Jim and Sheila Crawford and Dick and Lois Crabtree, developed what is now known as Arrowleaf on the South Fork of the Teton Canyon.
After selling his insurance agency, he began an accounting business where he processed payrolls for several local businesses as well as income tax preparations, retiring from this in January 2016. During this time, Bob and MarSue also owned and operated Jensen's Floral and Gift. Bob started every bedding plant from seed and his plants were the hardiest around. They sold the flower shop in the late 90's and, at that time, Bob worked as the Business Office Manager at Teton Medical Center for approximately six years. He also was the Choteau High School Golf Coach for 16 years. This was one of his greatest passions…he loved his "golf girls" and spoke about those years with fondest memories. No matter your skill level, Bob was invested in helping you become a better golfer and did so joyfully. It was his intention to give his students the gift of playing golf over a lifetime. Bob worked hard and built a great life for his family.
He served on the Trinity Lutheran Church Council for 6 years and was President for two years and helped with the Youth Group.
He looked forward to playing golf during the summer months after his retirement, which he did during the summer of 2016. Unfortunately, his health started to decline, and he wasn't able to play golf the last two summers. His passions were golf, both playing and coaching - The Masters being his favorite to watch, the St. Louis Cardinals, and watching his granddaughters on the Bulldog volleyball and cheer teams. He was amazed by the musical talent of the Jensen grandchildren. He was very proud and supportive of his children and grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Alma and, oldest sister Dorothy Marchiando, brother-in-laws Al Marchiando and Bill Stetzel and sister-in-law Marilyn Hansen.
He is survived by his wife, MarSue, children, Susan (Phillip) Murphy and Todd (Becky) Jensen; his Grandchildren, Megan (Mick) Larson, Missy (Kirk) Haverkamp, Hunter (Sonja) Jensen, Taylor Jensen, Cassie Jensen, Tanner Jensen and Adrienne Murphy; and his Great-Grandchildren Audrey, Blaire and Miles Larson and Archer Jensen, sisters Shirley (Don) Warren, Barbara (Allan) Ellis, Patty (Don) Davis, Betty Stetzel, Carol (Rick) Martin, and brothers Ed (Chris) Jensen and Jon Hansen and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 O'Clock AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Choteau, Montana. A grave side service will follow at Choteau Cemetery.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and heartfelt posts and texts. It is very apparent the impact Bob made on many in his life. Memorials are suggested to Benefis Teton Medical Center or Trinity Lutheran Church in Choteau.
Bob will be missed by many. Rest in peace, dear Bob.
Condolences may be left on line at www.gorderjensenfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019