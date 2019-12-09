|
Robert "Bob" Zeak Snodgrass
Great Falls - Robert (Bob) Zeak Snodgrass, 90, passed away peacefully December 6, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, December 11th at 1:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home with Military Honors provided by the Malmstrom Air Force Honor Team and Post #1087.
Bob was born April 4, 1929 in Great Falls, MT to Zeak and Lily Snodgrass, the youngest of seven children. Bob spent his early years in Sand Coulee, MT. Bob's family moved from Sand Coulee to Great Falls on December 7, 1941. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1947. Bob served in the Air National Guard where he loved working on airplanes, especially the P-51 Mustang. While in the service, Bob married RoseMary Ritenour October 20, 1951.
Bob and RoseMary returned to the family farm in Pendroy, MT after his military service. Bob worked hard to be one of the best farmers in the area. While on the farm, four children were added to the family.
Bob was active in the community and was always there to lend a helping hand. He served on the Pendroy School Board, the Pendroy Volunteer Fire Department and was active in the Pendroy Benchrider's Saddle Club. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, Cowboy Polo, guns, new cars, one 1934 Ford Truck and spending time with his family.
In 2011 Bob retired, when he and RoseMary moved to Great Falls, MT. Bob reconnected with friends from Great Falls High, and his extended Snodgrass family. Best of all, Bob had time to enjoy his great grandkids.
Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, RoseMary; his four children and spouses, Robert (Joann) Snodgrass of Pendroy, Marlene Snodgrass of Las Vegas, Marie Snodgrass of Chaska, MN, and Stacey (Steve) Craig of Colstrip, MT. Bob leaves eight grandchildren, Janelle (Jesse) Patton, Will Snodgrass, Amber (Josh) Van Setten, Trevor and Melanie Vossberg, Sydney, James, and Ryan Craig; five great-grandchildren, Braden and Madison Patton, Natalie, Molly and Logan Van Setten. We will all miss you, Dad and Poppa.
Bob has left his Patriarch duties to his nephew, Jerry Snodgrass. The family wants to take this time to say a Great Big Thank You to Jerry and Terry Snodgrass for being so kind and helpful to Bob and Rosemary.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019