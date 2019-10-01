|
|
Rod McCrea
Great Falls - Rod McCrea died too early due to a terrible automobile accident on September 25, 2019. He was 51 years old.
On Saturday June 15, 1968, Rod was born to Gerald and Teresa McCrea. When Rod arrived at home with his parents, he brought great joy to the McCrea Family home.
Rod attended St. Gerard's parochial school, and later, Paris Gibson Jr. High. He then attended Great Falls High School and graduated in 1987. He made many friends from both high schools. He attended the College of Great Falls briefly. When he decided to leave college, his love of the UP Argonauts and the Montana Grizzlies never left him.
Rod went to work as a delivery person for an auto parts supplier and later for Valley Welding Supply. He also worked for the University of Great Falls and the City of Great Falls.
Rod met Jana Morrison, and they married in 1990. Jana and Rod have two wonderful children, Jacob and Caila. Years later, Jana and Rod divorced. Rod continued to work and enjoy his life up until his death. He knew many people. He loved to laugh, tell stories, and he loved to have fun. He loved cars, movies, television, and his school mates and friends. Rod will always be remembered as a good person with a big heart. During his life, he was fully human with an infectious sense of humor. Rod will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Teresa. Many of favorite Uncles and Aunts also preceded him in death. He is survived by his brothers and sisters; his children; and two grandchildren.
The rosary will be recited at O'Connor Memorial Chapel at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019. A vigil of remembrance will begin at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass is on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:30 am at Holy Spirit Parish. Internment will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rod's memory may be made to the City of Great Falls Parks and Recreation Department or the University of Providence or the charity of donor's choice.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019