Rodney G. Thompson
Fort Shaw - Rodney G. Thompson, 78 of Fort Shaw, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 14, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Fort Shaw Bible Church in Fort Shaw, MT.
Rod was born to Leslie and Louise Thompson on February 18, 1941 in Stanley, ND. He grew up on the family farm there and after high school he served 3 years in the Army with one year in Germany. When he was discharged in 1963, he went to work installing missile bases then the oil fields. It was at this time he met and married his wife, Darlene Nelson. A few years later they moved to Williston, ND where he began his 55-year career as a professional auto mechanic. He began his career at Lassie Motors then moved on to Book Motors. Rod and Darlene were blessed with two wonderful children, Jeff in 1966 and Cindy in 1970. Soon after, they purchased a farm where Rod enjoyed raising grain and livestock. In 1977, they sold the farm, packed up the family and he took them on a grand adventure, crossing the country from Texas to Alaska. The allure of the Rocky Mountains called Rod and the family to Cascade, MT in 1978 where Rod opened his own auto repair shop and spent his weekends in the mountains. In 2002, Rod and Darlene moved to the Fairfield area to be near their son Jeff and family, where he worked for Mills Ford until he retired in 2010.
Rod loved the Lord and his fellow man, always dedicated to helping anyone in need. He was very involved in his church where he taught Sunday school and volunteered with anything that needed to be done. He loved his family dearly and made a point to spend time in the outdoors with them, something he thoroughly enjoyed. Rod was a passionate outdoorsman and loved back country horse trips, hunting, fishing and camping. He was always ready to try something new, a personality trait his family loved. When he was not riding a horse, motorcycle or snowmobile he was downhill skiing with his kids. His main passion was always mechanics, metal and wood fabrication which he continued into his retirement years. Rod was an artist with a wrench and wowed those around him with his unbelievable creations. He was the guy you called when the regular professionals we're confused.
Rod is survived by his wife and best friend of 55 years, Darlene; son Jeff (Susan) Thompson and daughter Cindy (Bryan) Golie; brothers Dennis and Wayne Thompson; sister Midge Hoffman; beloved grandkids, Bailey Jo and Tyrell Thompson, and Jacob and Brydger Golie. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.
Rod will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and those fortunate enough to receive one of his big smiles and a "Howdy!"
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Great Falls Rescue Mission. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 23, 2019