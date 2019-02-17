|
|
Rodney Gaither
Great Falls - Rodney D. Gaither, known by many as "Cap'n Rod", 75, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, of natural causes. There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be forthcoming this summer.
Rodney was born on June 18, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Camp Gaither and Zetta (Covert) Gaither. After spending his early years in Utah, he moved to Northern Nevada. He enlisted as an Airman in the United States Air Force in 1962 until 1973. Captain K.A was commissioned as an officer in 1973 upon completion of the Airmen's Education and Commissioning Program in Ruston, LA. He met his wife, Nancy D. Grady in Citrus Heights, California. They were married in Reno, Nevada, on December 23, 1966. They spent 52 years together moving around the world while he was proudly serving his country. They lived in California, Japan, Washington D.C, Ohio, Nevada, and retired in Great Falls, MT in 1985. After his retirement from the U.S.A.F, he became a DJ for Great Falls FM Radio, AKA Cap'n Rod Gates.
Rodney loved airplanes and everything that comes with them. He earned his Private Pilot's License and enjoyed an adrenaline rush by skydiving out of them. His grandchildren were his pride and joys. Spending time with them and just talking was time cherished by him. When he wasn't with his family, he enjoyed Fishing and Hunting through the mountains in Montana. Rodney was a Pit Crew member for a Top Alcohol Funny Car. He was heavily involved in Community Theater in Great Falls.
Survivors are his wife, Nancy Gaither of Great Falls; son, Eric Gaither; daughter, Stacey (Tim) Ryan; grandchildren, Kate (Andrew) Miech, Dean Ryan, Taylor Ryan, Sydney Ryan; great-grandchild, Willow Miech; nephew, Jeff Steele.
Those who preceded Rodney in death include his parents and sister, Lura Highsmith.
Condolences to the family may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019