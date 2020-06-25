Rodney Sayer
Rodney Sayer

Great Falls - Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings the service for Rodney Sayer has been changed to a graveside service which will be held on MONDAY, July 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Highland Cemetery. For the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.






Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
