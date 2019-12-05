|
Rodney Victor Mikes
Anchorage, AK - With heavy hearts we share, our father, Rodney Victor Mikes, passed away peacefully, November 22, 2019, in Anchorage, AK from complications of Dementia. He was the eldest son of Dallas LeRoy Mikes and Virginia Merle Bryant Mikes, born August, 1954 in Great Falls, MT.
Rodney graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 1972. His career with the Montana Air National Guard began January, 1973 and included several active duty tours. Rodney retired, as Chief Master Sgt., in 2008.
Rodney and his young family moved to Power, MT in November of 1975 where he had the opportunity to be a gentleman farmer/rancher for many years. Upon retiring, he was in search of warmer weather and the best golf courses. Rodney enjoyed water skiing, sky diving, motorcycle riding and family reunions.
Rodney moved to Anchorage, AK May of 2018.
Rodney is survived by his brother, Martin (Marty) and wife, Carol, and sister, Tori Petz, son, Weston and grandson, Marcus, Eagle River, AK; son, Dustin and his wife Melissa, and grandchildren, Briley(Rachael), Kadyn and Kage, Bagdad, AZ; daughter, Lael and her husband Eric Henry, Anchorage, AK.; stepsons, Bret, Chad, and Shane Riley; several step grandchildren, niece, nephew, cousins and aunts and uncles.
We will hold local services on December 6, 2019 at 6:30, Faith Lutheran Evangelical Lutheran Church at 5200 Lake Otis Parkway, Anchorage, AK. A celebration of life will be held next summer in Great Falls, MT, with date and time to be announced.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019