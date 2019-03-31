|
|
Roger Fields
Buffalo, Minnesota - Roger Fields, age 77 of Buffalo, Minnesota, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Glenn in Buffalo, Minnesota of natural causes peacefully in his sleep. He joins his wife, Nancy Fields, in Heaven where he will also be welcomed by his entire family.
Roger leaves behind his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates; his daughter, Tracy Sexton; son, Brad Fields; as well as his two grandchildren, Brittany and Zachary Sexton.
Born and raised in Billings, Montana, the son of Charles and Lillian Fields. When he graduated high school, he moved to Great Falls, Montana. He served with distinction in the United State Marine Corps, and serviced the City of Great Falls as a Police Officer. Roger also worked for the Anaconda Mining Company before becoming a police office, and he became a truck driver after being on the police force.
Roger took pride in being in the movie "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot", beating George Kennedy in a poker game, and was part of the Teamsters.
Roger loved his sports, country music and his family. A private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local hospice in Roger's name.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019