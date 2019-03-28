|
|
Roger Fowler
Shelby - Memorial Services for Roger Fowler, 85, of Shelby will be held March 30, 2019 at St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Shelby at 4 PM. Luncheon to follow at Elks Club. Roger passed away November 14, 2018 at Peace Hospice with his family beside him.
Roger was born in Conrad to Theodore and Anna Fowler. His father was killed in a haying accident 1 month before Roger was born. He grew up along the Marias River, attended rural schools and then Shelby High School. After the flood of 1948, he and his mother moved to Shelby. Following graduation, his first job was at a Farmers Union Station, but his great desire was to farm. A local farmer hired him and the next year rented his farm to him, and eventually bought land of his own. He was an extremely hard worker and thoroughly enjoyed the end result. "There is no better demonstration of faith than a man planting seed in a field."
Roger and Norma Berg were married in 1954. Three daughters were born to them, Karla, Karen and Marilyn. They were 10 days short of celebrating their 64th anniversary.
Roger was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957-1959, and stationed at Fort Lewis, WA., and Fort Hood, Texas.
As busy as he was, he always had time to help others. He was so totally honest and dependable, and very generous. He liked tradition, his family home for holidays, picnics where family and friends got together, company at home, raising animals and butchering, playing Cribbage with his grandsons, going out for a good dinner and dancing.
Roger is survived by his wife, Norma, daughters, Karla and Marilyn; four grandsons, Kyle, Collin, Corbin & Jeremy, and one granddaughter, Lindsey ; 10 great-grandchildren, a sister, Maxine Wickum, numerous nieces and nephews and his good friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen; his parents; brothers Ted, and Allen; sisters Ruby Robertson and Katy Sherrard.
Our heartfelt thanks to our friends that are helping us through this, especially Mike Ehlers and Greg Bonilla. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elks Children Fund.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019