Roger L. Arntson
Great Falls - Roger L. Arntson joined his wife, Ellen Rene and his grandson, Jacob Roy in Heaven on February 18, 2020. He passed at his home in the presence of his family. Roger was 85 years old.
Roger was born on March 5, 1934, in Bismarck, North Dakota. He was the youngest of three boys born to Roy and Esther Arntson. Roger grew up in Butte, Montana, and was a graduate of Butte High School, class of 1953. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps before settling into a career in the banking industry.
Roger married Ellen Rene Harstead on August 29, 1959, in Butte. Together they moved to Great Falls and raised their three children, Tony, Joanie, and John. They lived in the same house on Riverview Drive until their last days. Roger was notorious for busting up front yard football games and friendly banter with his kids' friends.
Roger was an avid sports fan. His two favorite teams were the Chicago Bears and the St. Louis Cardinals. More than anything though, he enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports and musical activities. He and Ellen were fixtures at CMR football and basketball games for years. In his later years Roger cheered for three high school teams (CMR, Helena High, and Clackamas High) to support his family members. He also loved to golf and travel with his wife and their friends.
Roger is survived by his three children and their spouses, Tony (Robyn) Arntson of Helena, Joanie (Jeff) Agamenoni of Great Falls, and John (Tracy) Arntson of Clackamas, Oregon. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Rylee, Troy, Edin, Ryan, Adam, and Ava. Roger was preceded in death by his two brothers, Gordon and Bill; his loving wife, Ellen Rene; and his grandson Jake. Their reunion will be a special one.
Roger's funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, at Hillcrest Lawn Mausoleum at 3:00 p.m.
To honor Roger, the family asks that all donations be made to Toys for Tots or Peace Hospice.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020