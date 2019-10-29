Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Lee Olson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Lee Olson Obituary
Roger Lee Olson peacefully passed on Tuesday, October 8th in his childhood home while on vacation visiting his mother. He was a gifted painter known most for his creativity. He was a giant of a man only surpassed in size by his heart of gold. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed eternally by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis. He is survived by his mother Mary, brother Brian, and Brianna his favorite and only niece. He has four upstanding young men his sons, Rocky, Roger Jr., Nicholas, Chawncey and their mothers Cindy and Tammy. His best friend in life Esther Dushkin in the place he grew to call his second home Alaska.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.