Roger Lee Olson peacefully passed on Tuesday, October 8th in his childhood home while on vacation visiting his mother. He was a gifted painter known most for his creativity. He was a giant of a man only surpassed in size by his heart of gold. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed eternally by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis. He is survived by his mother Mary, brother Brian, and Brianna his favorite and only niece. He has four upstanding young men his sons, Rocky, Roger Jr., Nicholas, Chawncey and their mothers Cindy and Tammy. His best friend in life Esther Dushkin in the place he grew to call his second home Alaska.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019