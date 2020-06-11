Roger Morton
Roger Morton passed onto the great chorus in the sky on June 5, 2020 at the age of 72. Roger was born in Torrington Wy to Lois and Gaylord Morton. He lived in Wyoming until he moved to New York in his early twenties. But the West was always in his heart and he soon moved back to Wyoming. Roger started work with Blue Cross of Wyoming in the computer department; which eventually brought him up to Montana in 1973 to work for Blue Cross of Montana to help start up their computer department. After 36 years with the 'Blues' Roger retired in 2008. He then continued to enjoy his life singing, fishing, hunting, enjoying the outdoors, and traveling. Roger was an avid Barbershop singer and was happiest performing on the stage. He was a member of several choruses and quartets performing all over the Northwest and Canada.

Roger is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joyce, his two sons Scott (Tiffany) and Michael, his grandson Ryan, and his brother Gary (Diane).

Private services were held by the family. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org or American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org . Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Roger.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
