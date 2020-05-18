Services
Romona Rose Williams Cook

Romona Rose Williams Cook Obituary
Romona Rose Williams Cook

Romona Rose Williams Cook passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.

She was born March 23, 1939, in Independence, Missouri to Ruby Earl and Elizabeth Ann "Betty" (Holzworth) Culp. She graduated from high school in Buffalo, WY in 1957. She would later earn her Associate in Arts degree from Sheridan College.

She was married to Carlton Lee Williams in Buffalo, WY and to this union five children were born. She later married Lee Roy Cook and to this union a daughter was born.

Her survivors are her children, Carol Cole of Casper, WY, Shelly Williams of Bealeton, VA, Ann Hernandez of Helena, MT, Hayden Williams of Omaha, NE, Phyllis Henry of Aldie, VA and Tracy Cook and husband Jeff Savage of Great Falls, MT and her step-children, Lee Cook, Jr, Bryan Cook and Frankie Cook all of Arkansas. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Surviving siblings include Barney Culp of Alliance, Kay Baker and Joy Woods of Worland, WY along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, her brother, Harry Culp, son-in-law, Dan Cole, brother-in-law, Layton "Bud" Baker and sister-in-law, Florence Culp.

Romona was an avid reader, animal lover and loved traveling. She never met a stranger and could enjoy a conversation with anyone.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 18 to May 20, 2020
