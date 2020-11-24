Ron Long
Simms, MT - Unsaddle Ron's big sorrel,
He'll check his cows no more.
He's gone to greener pastures,
To be missed forever more.
Unsaddle Ron's big sorrel,
And lead him to the stall.
Hang up the old gray battered hat,
His spurs and ropes and all.
Unsaddle Ron's big sorrel,
And pitch him down some hay,
We all hold better memories,
Because Ron rode this way!
I know Ron would want everyone to know that this was a tragic ranching accident, and it was absolutely not, in any way, related to Covid! His family, his animals, and his ranch were the heart and soul of this man. The pride he had in his two sons and their families shown out of his eyes whenever he spoke of them. Attending Bobcat games with Jared, Nathan, and Alex was such a treat for him (Eat s*** Grizzlies, Go Cats Go!), as well as watching Nathan and Alex grow into football, and attending their games. Sharing a birthday with his granddaughter, Macy was a highlight of his year. A strong work ethic, a rather stoic demeanor, he loved fiercely and deeply.
A shared love of Corriente cattle with his boys was a mainstay of his life. Attending Corriente shows, watching Jared and Ryan judge, and Ryan auctioneer kept him excited for each new season. Calving, improving his registered Corriente herd, and being the first to export Corriente bull semen to Australia were just some of his many accomplishments.
Ron was born on January 20, 1957 to Sara Ruth Teal Long. His siblings include Rose (Irvin Yeager), Evelyn(Dave) Severence, Richard (Pat)Long, and June (Paul) Nelson. Graduating from Dawson Community College, Ron planned a career in law enforcement, but since jobs in that field were not available at the time, he went to work for General Distributing Company in Great Falls. In January of 1980, Ron came to work with an extra rodeo ticket, and a fellow employee, Ed Gunter, said, "Ask my sister, she'll go to the rodeo with anyone!" He did, and on June 7, 1981, he married Ann Gunter. He loved Ann with his whole heart and was the most devoted husband. Two precious boys, Jared and Ryan completed their family. Being involved in 4-H with the boys, Ron introduced his boys to horsemanship, swine, and cattle. They had so many great times together, especially at the Montana State Fair, and state 4-H horse shows. Ron instilled a deep love for the land and livestock in his boys, that has already continued down through his grandchildren.
So, so many people and animals loved him, and will miss him so much! He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ann; his oldest son Jared and his wife Leslie, their three children, Nathan, Alex, and Macy, of Lewistown; and his youngest son, Ryan, and his fiancée, Grace Hicks of Simms; and his brother, sisters, and nieces and nephews.
Services to be announced at a later date.
Condolences to the family can be shared on the Croxford Funeral Home website at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
. Ron's family requests any memorials to go to Long Star Cattle, in care of Ann Long, to continue his love and legacy of cattle ranching and agriculture. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 348 Simms MT 59477.