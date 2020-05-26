|
Ronald Eugene Palmerton
Ronald Eugene Palmerton, 71, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Mississippi State Veteran's Home in Oxford, MS. Full Military Honors will be given at the memorial service held at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL at a later date. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Born in Great Falls, Montana to the late Ernest and Dorreen Kuehn Palmerton, First Sergeant Palmerton served two tours of duty during the Vietnam War in the United States Marine Corps. During his 21 years of military service he was very proud to have had the opportunity to work at the headquarters of the United States Marine Corps in Washington, D.C. A natural athlete, who excelled in any sport, Ron was twice named "Athlete of the Year" in the Marine Corps. Mr. Palmerton enjoyed coaching golf. He was a former prep-school golf instructor and instructor at the Ole Miss golf course. He loved all Ole Miss sports, was a member of the Ole Miss Quarterback Club and enjoyed watching his nephews, Tag, Bo, and Gates Gatlin, play Oxford High School sports. He was one of the founders of Labor Finders International. He recently took up antiquing with his wife. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Autumn Brumfield Fury.
Mr. Palmerton is survived by his wife, Deborah Honey Palmerton of Oxford, MS; daughter, Tami Palmerton Bennett and her husband, Anthony of Elberta, AL; sons, Brian Palmerton and his wife, Salina of Rio Rancho, NM and Brad Palmerton and his wife, Sheree of Rio Rancho, NM; son-in-law, Joshua Fury of Patuxent River, MD; sisters, Diana Kelly and her husband, John of Missoula, MT and Nancy Brus of Great Falls, MT; nine grandchildren, Brittney, Jackson, Elise, Cody, Holden, Jay, Brayden, Brystol and Bryson; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Emma & Tommy Allen of Meridian, MS.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Palmerton's memory may be made to (Mississippi Chapter), 207 West Jackson Street, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020