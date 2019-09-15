|
Ronald Frost
Great Falls - Ronald Gene Frost, 79, of Great Falls, passed away on September 11th, 2019, from heart failure. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15th from 5 - 7 PM at Croxford Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, September 16th, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 11 AM in Great Falls.
Ron was born November 20th, 1939 to Wyatt P. "Cap" Frost and Leland N. Frost in Hamilton, MT.
He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1958 and in 1964 graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT, where he was a 3-sport athlete for the Battlin' Bears. In 1972, he completed his Master's degree in Education from the University of Montana.
Ron began his teaching and coaching career in Augusta, MT teaching Biology and coaching basketball for two years before moving to Great Falls where he taught Health for 33 years at C.M. Russell High School. He was an athletic trainer his first two years at CMR, coached Sophomore Football four years, Sophomore Basketball eight years, and coached track all 33 years finishing as Head Track & Field coach the last 18 years. Overseeing the Rustler Track Team was a passion for Ron. He specialized in coaching the jumping events with pole vaulting being his favorite. In, 1981 he was awarded the Montana Coaches Association Track and Field Coach of the Year. Ron, however, was more proud of all CMR's athletes, who won multiple individual State Titles under his instruction.
While Ron was busy teaching and coaching, he also served his country as a Training Specialist in the Montana Air National Guard from 1965 until 1971. He especially loved serving in an "athletic director" role while participating in a unit deployment. The Guard led Ron to great lifelong friendships with the Hensley and Mortag families where special events and gatherings were had for over the past 50 years.
He never missed a fall hunting season for pheasants, deer, and elk. He loved seeing big bull elk on the Frost and Weber Ranches; his special hunting ground by the Bitterroot Valley. His favorite summer pastime was spending time at Holter Lake. After retirement in 1999, some winter time was spent in Lake Havasu and Yuma, AZ. Ron also never missed listening, watching, and rooting for his alma mater, the Montana Grizzlies.
Ron is survived by the love of his life, Joy, married for over 53 years; daughter, Tasha Frost Johnson and son-in-law, Tim Hodel, Libby, MT; daughter, Tonya Frost and son-in-law, Tony Padilla, Tigard, OR, and son, Tyson and daughter-in law,Talara of Spokane, WA. Ron is also survived by his brother, Wyatt Lee Frost of Great Falls; sister, Linda Murch (Jim) of Harlem, MT; grandchildren, Sara Hodel, Keith and Kelsey Johnson, Brady and Berkley Padilla, Bridger, Haley, Brynlee, Jack, and Greyson Frost; two brother and sisters-in-law, Fred and Iris Kubler, Redmond, WA, and Paul and Clarice Steen, Oxnard, CA, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wyatt "Cap" Frost; mother, Leland Frost; sister-in-law, Anna Frost, and great nieces, Tionna Bay Green and Tiffany Halvorson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, The C.M.Russell HS Track & Field Team in Memory of Coach Frost, or to the . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019