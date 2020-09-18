1/2
Ronald "Tyke" Gusick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald "Tyke" Gusick

Great Falls - R.L. "Tyke" Gusick, was born September 5, 1934. The family lived on Belt Creek north of Belt. Tyke attended schools at Four Corner's north of Belt, Highwood, St. Gerard's, St. Mary's, and Central Catholic High School. He was raised by his father, John. He served two years active duty in the US Army and was on a rifle team in Europe. Tyke retired as a State Game Warden in 1989. He was a member of the Traditional (Sedevacantist) Orthodox Roman Catholic Church. He is survived by sons, Marty (Kerry), and Charles (Diane); daughters, Bambi (Gary) Holland and Kimberly (Vern) Burdick; sisters, Joyce Poffenroth and Scharlene Schroetlin. He was preceded in death by his brother, Vernon; his father, John; and a son, Ronald "Shane." Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved