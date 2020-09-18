Ronald "Tyke" Gusick
Great Falls - R.L. "Tyke" Gusick, was born September 5, 1934. The family lived on Belt Creek north of Belt. Tyke attended schools at Four Corner's north of Belt, Highwood, St. Gerard's, St. Mary's, and Central Catholic High School. He was raised by his father, John. He served two years active duty in the US Army and was on a rifle team in Europe. Tyke retired as a State Game Warden in 1989. He was a member of the Traditional (Sedevacantist) Orthodox Roman Catholic Church. He is survived by sons, Marty (Kerry), and Charles (Diane); daughters, Bambi (Gary) Holland and Kimberly (Vern) Burdick; sisters, Joyce Poffenroth and Scharlene Schroetlin. He was preceded in death by his brother, Vernon; his father, John; and a son, Ronald "Shane." Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.