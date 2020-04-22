|
Ronald H. Bennett
Great Falls - Sunday, April 19, 2020, Ron Bennett's earthly spirit went on to the next journey. Ron requested the cause of death be listed as WO for "worn out." He didn't expect to live forever and he figured, "if your heart, lungs, liver, and the rest get you to 88 years old, don't single one of them out as the culprit, they were a team."
Ron was born at home in Albany County, New York, on August 28, 1931. He grew up in a rural setting with knowledge of horses, cattle, and other livestock. Nevertheless he had enough charm to woo a beautiful girl from town. Her name is Myrna and she became his best friend and wife of 67 years. She'll continue to live here in Great Falls.
They were married in 1953, and after that the adventure really began because Ron had joined the United States Air Force in 1952. The first stops were Illinois, and, before it was a state, Alaska. Next came Glasgow, Montana in 1961, and they knew that Montana would be their home. But there were more duty stations in Massachusetts, Thailand, Wyoming and Hawaii before making Montana their permanent home in 1978. Ron also did a tour of duty in Da Nang in 1969. Ron was very proud of making Chief Master Sergeant, the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force.
Ron's many interests included hunting the mighty elk and chasing sharp tails around central Montana's coulees. He shot a bear one time up by Polebridge. Like most of us he was just happy to be in the wonderful part of the world we live in. He was rough and tough but also enjoyed gardening, growing both vegetables and flowers. His honesty, integrity, insights, sense of humor, and strength of character will be missed. His urn will be interred in Ft. Harrison in Helena.
Along for the journey around the country and world were Ron and Myrna's five children, Clarissa, Mark, Elaine, Victoria and Clay. America is well represented by Ron and Myrna's children; grandchildren Tyler, Owen, Courtney, Brandon, Justin, Steven, Mindy, and Vincent; and great-grandchildren Elliot, Maria, Thomas, Aspen, Hakan, Quentin, Connor, Marley, Sophie and Savanna. Family members reside in California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Ohio, Washington and Wyoming. He is also survived by his brother, Owen of New York. Preceding Ron in death were his parent's, Robert and Alice (Ahl); and brothers, Robert Jr., Wayne, and Bruce.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020