Ronald "Ronnie Boy" Holland
Great Falls - Ronald 'Ronnie Boy' Holland, 60, of Great Falls, passed away on May 9th surrounded by his loving family. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial.
Ron was born in Great Falls to Richard and Cherry (Freie) Holland on May 4, 1959. He graduated from C.M. Russell High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. After his honorable discharge, Ron successfully navigated several career fields until finally returning to serve his community at Great Falls Public Works. He was an avid member of the Laborer's Union as well as the Harley Owners Group. Ron found joy in providing for his three children, a daughter Misty, and his two sons, Richard and Andrew.
Always a hard worker, Ron took the same attitude regarding his relationships his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ron took pride in building strong foundations for his family. Some regarded him as a little rough around the edges, however at any given time he could be found behind the grill or in the kitchen, cooking for those he loved. He kept room at his table for anyone who needed a hot meal and warm welcome.
He spent his time outdoors, hunting, camping, riding his Harley, traveling with children. He loved regaling his eager listeners with fantastical stories of his adventures. With an Irish twinkle in his eye, he would capture the hearts of all with his love of holidays and his ability to entertain. His charm and generosity will be missed by many.
Ron is survived by his children Misty, Richard (Carrie), and Andrew, siblings Stan Holland (Paula), Vicki Holland, John Holland. He is also survived by his parents, Dick and Cherry, and grandchildren Lyric, Lilly, and Finley, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Memorials are suggested to The Grace Home Veterans Home.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 14, 2019