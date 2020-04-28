Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Ronald Lawrence Bielen

Ronald Lawrence Bielen Obituary
Ronald Lawrence Bielen

Great Falls - Ronald L. Bielen, 85, of Great Falls, passed away quietly of natural causes on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Ron is survived by his wife, Janet; 4 children, Lori (Bob) Henderson, Larry (Diane) Bielen, Diana (Al) Unghire, and Don (Karyn) Bielen; and 8 grandchildren. His brother, Harold is his only surviving sibling

He was a loving husband, proud father, and successful entrepreneur. He was also skilled at multiple hobbies. He was a kindred spirit who was loved and enjoyed by many.

No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be sent in memory of Ron Bielen to Great Falls Legacy Foundation (3010 15th Ave. S., Great Falls, MT, 59404) or the Signal Point Golf Course in Fort Benton.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
