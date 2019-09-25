|
Ronald R. Raymond
Great Falls - Ronald R. Raymond, 76, went home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2019, at the Peace Hospice House in Great Falls, Montana. A remembrance service will be on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Schnider Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. located at 1510 13th Street South, Great Falls, MT 59405.
Ron was born on September 22, 1942, in Miles City, Montana, to Warner H. Raymond and Beatrice R. (Gunerson) Raymond, the second of seven children. He graduated from Dawson County High School in Glendive in 1960, and enlisted in the US Navy. Upon his return to civilian life, he attended some college and married the "girl next door," Luella Gaub, on December 5, 1964.
Ron was in the lumber industry and managed lumberyards in Watford City and Parshall, ND, Havre, and Great Falls. He then proceeded as a skilled carpenter and his craftsmanship appears in many homes in Great Falls. He retired from Wilkinson Construction due to health reasons.
He enjoyed sports. He played softball and basketball, and was an LA Dodgers baseball and Grizzly football fan. CMR activities were part of his life. He attended music concerts, basketball games and his grandson's cross country meets. Family get togethers were his favorite.
Ron is survived by his spouse of 54 years, Luella; his daughter, Tammy L. (Greg) Robertson of Southaven, MS; son, Matthew R. (Kelly) Raymond of Great Falls; grandchildren, Hayden Silk, Lauren and Tyler Robertson, Miala Bea and Cora Beth Raymond; siblings, Curt (June) Raymond of Sun City, AZ, Mary (Duane) Morgan of Gillette , WY, and Bruce (Andeen) Raymond of Glendive, MT; nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Melvin Gaub of Glendive, MT. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Parks; and brothers, Richard Patrick "Pat" Raymond and Roger Raymond.
You are greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stockett Community Bible Chapel (Stockett, MT. 59480), Peace Hospice House (1101 26th Street South, Great Falls, MT 59405), or the Great Falls Rescue Mission.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019