|
|
Ronny Christenson
Great Falls - Ronny Christenson (Nickname "Bubba") passed away February 9th as a result of being the victim of a hit and run automobile accident.
He was born in 1956 and spent his life in Miles City, Stockett, and Great Falls. He met his soul mate and partner of 23 years, Daphne Ray, and together they had a loving and lasting relationship.
Funeral services will be held Monday February 18th at the Church of Later Day Saints at 1015 15th Avenue South at 9:00 am.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019