Ronny Lee Brandner



On October 30, 2020 Ronny Lee Brandner 70, passed away in his sleep from heart failure. Born September 9, 1950 in Great Falls MT to Jim and Alice Brandner, Ronny grew up in Great Falls, MT and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1970. Ronny married Barbie Mundale soon after graduation and they had two children Todd and Brita. After graduation Ronny worked at S&B tire shop for several years becoming a salesman. Ronny then went to work as a carpenter for Denning Construction for several years before accepting a position with Big Sky Airlines as a counter and ramp employee. He was reassigned to Bismarck, N.D. and flew home when he could. The distance was too much and his marriage suffered with a divorce from Barb in 1982. With a new chapter in his life, he took a service writer position at City Chevrolet where he worked until 1984. He then moved to Seattle and went to Ballard Dive School, and became a saturation diver and instructor. Upon graduating he chased the world working in Singapore all the way to the Gulf of Mexico on oil platforms. Homesick for the northwest in 1986, he returned to Seattle joining the Carpenter's Union working on several different projects including carpenter work. While in Seattle, Ronny met and married Linda Malbeck. Ronny was an accomplished finishing carpenter providing intricate work in places like Columbia Towers and other large renovation projects in the Seattle area. Ronny then moved to southern Washington to work with his brother Jimmy on several construction projects such as bridges and dam's. He and Linda moved to Kennewick Washington to start his own construction business, Sweetwood Construction. He partnered with his son Todd and moved to Connell Washington where he worked as a contractor. He and Linda bought a tavern and a restaurant with Linda managing them while Ronny ran Sweetwood Construction. Eventually, the businesses were sold and both Ronny and Linda retired. Ron's son, Todd, took over Sweetwood Construction.



Ronny loved to sit in their bar and have brewskies with his Connell buddies. He was a believer and he fought valiantly with Diabetes and heart problems for the past 20 years. After retirement he moved with Linda back to Kennewick, Washington within the past four years for quality health care. He had several health issues that hindered his later years, never losing his quick wit and hilarious sense of humor. His sense of humor was one of his higher qualities and will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.



Ronny was preceded in death by his mother Mary "Alice" Brandner, his father Eugene "James" Brandner Sr., Ronny is survived by his wife Linda of 33 years in Kennewick, WA, and his children Todd Brandner (Kimberly) of Connell, WA and Brita Jones (Shawn) of Laurel, MT, his step-children Lauri Garrigus (Tim) of Goldendale, WA and Rich Halvorsen of Sammamish, WA, his brothers Jim Brandner Jr. (Denise) of Chehalis, WA. and Dan Brandner (Peggy) of Great Falls, MT. Ronny is survived by nine grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom will always remember that they will see him again with the Lord.



A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date.



Love Ya Man. Until we meet again.









