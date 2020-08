Or Copy this URL to Share

Rory James Petrini



11.22.1968 - 08.07.2019



A year ago you gained your wings and joined your Dad and Mom in heaven. You were a wonderful brother, uncle, father, and friend to all who knew you. Your quick wit and humor made everyone laugh and your big heart made everyone feel special. You are missed each and every day. Love Kari, Amanda, Teri, Alexander, and Reilynn









