Services
Holland & Bonine Funeral Home
210 3Rd St
Havre, MT 59501
(406) 265-4371
Vigil
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Havre - Rosalie Ann McCormick Preputin born on October 31, 1945 in Shelby, Montana to Lloyd and Adeline (Leffering) McCormick died peacefully with family by her side on February 25, 2019 in Gig Harbor, Washington. A prayer vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 both at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Rosalie's online memorial page at www.hollandbonine.com to leave her family a message of condolence.

Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019
